Greece: 1 hurt as small plane hits shut village coffee shop

A small training plane crashed into a village coffee shop in northern Greece Monday, injuring the teenage pilot and causing minor damage, authorities said.

PTI | Thessaloniki(Greece) | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:39 IST
A small training plane crashed into a village coffee shop in northern Greece Monday, injuring the teenage pilot and causing minor damage, authorities said. Police said the accident occurred during a morning training flight. The 19-year-old pilot, who was flying solo, apparently lost control of the light aircraft and hit a large tree in the main square of Proti, a village in the Serres area east of Thessaloniki.

The tree broke the force of the crash and the plane proceeded to hit a first-floor balcony above the coffee shop before settling with its tail on the ground against the building's facade, without catching fire. The coffee shop was closed at the time. The pilot was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, while nobody else was hurt.

Police said that the young man lived in a nearby village, and that his mother, who works in Proti, was at her work at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

