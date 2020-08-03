Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ferrari lowers guidance after Q2 profits nearly wiped out

The automaker reported 9 million euros (USD 10.5 million) in net profit for the April-June period, coinciding with Italy's strict lockdown, a 95 per cent drop from the same quarter of 2019. Shipments were down by half, to 1,389 from 2,671 a year earlier, with Ferrari resuming full production on May 8.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:40 IST
Ferrari lowers guidance after Q2 profits nearly wiped out
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Italian sportscar maker Ferrari lowered its full year earnings guidance on Monday after reporting second-quarter profits were nearly wiped out by temporary halts in production and delivery due to the coronavirus. The automaker reported 9 million euros (USD 10.5 million) in net profit for the April-June period, coinciding with Italy's strict lockdown, a 95 per cent drop from the same quarter of 2019.

Shipments were down by half, to 1,389 from 2,671 a year earlier, with Ferrari resuming full production on May 8. Revenues were down 42 per cent, to 571 million euros. Ferrari lowered its full-year guidance for revenues to above 3.4 billion euros, from a previous forecast of up to 3.6 billion euros. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes are forecast to hit a top range of 700 million euros from a previous top range of 800 million euros.

The new guidance reflects the carmaker's ability to recover production of about 500 units out of the 2,000 total lost during the shutdown. It also is a result of a softer model mix due to delays in the ramp up of the SF90 Stradale, and lower engine deliveries to Maserati. Ferrari said the order book remained strong. Shipments in the quarter were down by 41 per cent in Europe, 53 per cent in the Americas and 91 per cent in greater China.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Oli, Prachanda talks remain inconclusive; both agree to meet again on Tuesday

Nepals Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling partys executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Monday held informal consultations for two hours to sort out their differences, but the talks remained inconclusive, party sources...

AP govt ties up with ITC, HUL and P&G for women's economic empowerment

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday signed a pact with three FMCG companies -- Hindustan Unilever Ltd HUL, ITC and Procter and Gamble PG -- for marketing and technology support for economic empowerment of women under two new schemes to ...

TDP asks YSRC govt to seek fresh mandate over 3 capitals; MLC quits Council

Telugu Desam Party TDP member Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy on Monday tendered his resignation from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, protesting the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy governments decision to go ahead with three capitals plan. TDP pres...

Expression of opinion cannot constitute contempt of court: Prashant Bhushan to SC

The expression of opinion, however outspoken, disagreeable or unpalatable to some, cannot constitute contempt of court, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on Monday in his reply to a show cause notice issued by the Supreme Court. The top...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020