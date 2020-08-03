Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese foreign minister quits over lack of will to reform

Lebanon's foreign minister resigned on Monday amid a severe economic and financial crisis gripping the Arab country, warning that a lack of vision and a will to make changes is risking turning Lebanon into a “failed state.” Nassif Hitti is the first Cabinet minister to step down from his post amid the crisis, which poses as the most significant threat to the country since a devastating 15-year civil war ended in 1990.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:27 IST
Lebanese foreign minister quits over lack of will to reform
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@HittiNassif)

Lebanon's foreign minister resigned on Monday amid a severe economic and financial crisis gripping the Arab country, warning that a lack of vision and a will to make changes is risking turning Lebanon into a "failed state." Nassif Hitti is the first Cabinet minister to step down from his post amid the crisis, which poses as the most significant threat to the country since a devastating 15-year civil war ended in 1990. His resignation is a blow to Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government, which has struggled to implement reforms amid rapidly spiraling inflation and soaring unemployment and poverty, made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. A few hours later, Diab held a meeting with President Michel Aoun after which Charbel Wahbe, a presidential adviser, was appointed to succeed Hitti as foreign minister.

Hitti, after submitting his resignation to Diab, left the government house without making any comments earlier on Monday. Later, he issued a strongly worded statement explaining his resignation, saying the government had failed to manage the crisis and implement the required reforms to save the country. "After giving it a lot of honest thought, I have come to the conclusion that I cannot perform my duties in these historical circumstances," Hitti said. He said he had decided to resign "due to the absence of a vision for Lebanon ... and the absence of an effective will to achieve comprehensive structural reform." In a stark warning, he said Lebanon was turning into a "failed state" and urged politicians to rally around the country's national interest.

"I took part in this government to work for one boss called Lebanon. I found in my country multiple bosses and conflicting interests," he said. "If they do not come together in the interest of the Lebanese people, the ship will sink with everyone on board." A career diplomat, Hitti became foreign minister in January as part of Diab's government after former Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned under pressure from anti-government protests. Diab was supported by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its allies, and lacked key support from his own Sunni Muslim constituency. According to Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system, the country's prime minister must be a Sunni. Diab's inherited a country already teetering with the financial crisis and mass protests, and his government was immediately besieged by the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown which exacerbated the country's many troubles. Talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout have stalled and its currency has collapsed.

Local media reports said Hitti also was angered by Diab's criticism of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian following his visit to Beirut last month during which he said Lebanon will not be getting any financial assistance before initiating substantive reforms. Diab had said Le Drian "did not bring anything new" and was not properly informed about the reforms implemented by the Lebanese government. Other cracks have appeared within Diab's government, including between the health and interior ministers this week after it transpired that Heath Minister Hamad Hassan has granted exemptions that allowed seven couples to hold their weddings during a nationwide virus lockdown and a surge in infection cases, even as others had to cancel wedding plans. The interior minister said it had not been informed of the exemptions.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-BetMGM becomes PGA Tour betting partner

BetMGM was named an official betting operator of the PGA Tour on Monday, agreeing to a multi-year content and marketing deal. Through the power of the BetMGM brand and resources, this new relationship will help accelerate our sports betting...

Revoking special status of JK will not change 'reality of Kashmir issue': Hurriyat

The Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference faction alleged Monday that the muscular move revoking Jammu and Kashmirs special status was aimed at changing its demographic and physical character but it will not alter the reality of the K...

Did not get any complaint from Sushant family in Feb: Cops

The Mumbai Police on Monday rejected the claim made by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father that the family had filed a written complaint on February 25 apprehending threat to his sons life. Rajputs father, K K Singh, has said they had f...

Six more die due to spurious liquor in Punjab; death toll 110

The death toll in the Punjab hooch tragedy rose to 110 with six more people reported dead after drinking spurious liquor, officials said on Monday. Three fatalities were reported from Tarn Taran, two from Gurdaspurs Batala and one from Amri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020