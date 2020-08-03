Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal

Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandalPTI | Madrid | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:09 IST
Spain's former monarch, King Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live in another country amid a financial scandal
The royal family's website on Monday published a letter from Juan Carlos to his son, King Felipe VI, saying "I am informing you of my considered decision to move, during this period, out of Spain." Spain's prime minister recently said he found the developments about Juan Carlos -- including investigations in Spain and Switzerland -- "disturbing." Since Spain's Supreme Court opened its probe earlier this year, Spanish media outlets have published damaging testimony from a separate Swiss investigation into millions of euros (dollars) that were allegedly given to Juan Carlos by Saudi Arabia's late King Abdullah
Juan Carlos allegedly then transferred a large amount to a former companion in what investigators are considering as a possible attempt to hide the money from authorities.
