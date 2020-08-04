PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - August 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview The British government has confirmed a 900-million-pound ($1.18 billion) stimulus package for more than 300 projects in England in order to expedite construction of homes and infrastructure.

Downing Street said on Monday that London and other important cities across England could be put under tough travel restrictions amid concerns of a COVID-19 resurgence in winter. Norwegian shipping company Hurtigruten has stopped all expedition cruises and accepted its failure in following its own guidelines after at least 41 staff and passengers were infected with coronavirus at the end of July.

United Kingdom's largest independent travel agent Hays Travel is to cut up to 878 jobs in the wake of the government's move to quarantine travellers, which derailed the company's recovery plans. ($1 = 0.7649 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)