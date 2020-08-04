Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains in S.Korea displace more than 1,000 people, 13 dead

Work crews also returned to operation by Tuesday most of the flooded roads and bridges along the Han River in central Seoul that had backed up traffic and damaged infrastructure, the Yonhap news agency said. In neighbouring North Korea, state media warned of possible flooding, saying that some areas were also experiencing heavy rainfall.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-08-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 08:47 IST
Heavy rains in S.Korea displace more than 1,000 people, 13 dead

Days of heavy rain caused floods in South Korea that have forced more than 1,000 people from their homes, killing at least 13 with another 13 missing, authorities said on Tuesday. Deaths were reported from landslides and vehicles swept away by waters that disaster officials said inundated more than 5,751 hectares (14,211 acres) of farmland and flooded parts of key highways and bridges in the capital, Seoul.

President Moon Jae-in was set to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, after he had urged national and regional authorities to "make all-out efforts to prevent further loss of life" the previous day. Work crews also returned to operation by Tuesday most of the flooded roads and bridges along the Han River in central Seoul that had backed up traffic and damaged infrastructure, the Yonhap news agency said.

In neighbouring North Korea, state media warned of possible flooding, saying that some areas were also experiencing heavy rainfall. Citing unidentified South Korean government sources, Yonhap said North Korea opened the floodgates of a border dam on Monday without advance notice to its neighbour.

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Reporter sues Golden Globes organisation over member rules

A Norwegian entertainment reporter on Monday sued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation that gives out the Golden Globe Awards, alleging that it acts as a cartel that stifles competition for its members. Reporter Kjersti...

CAS dismisses UAE appeal of Qatar win at 2019 Asian Cup

Sports highest court dismissed the United Arab Emirates charge that Qatar used an ineligible player in their 2019 Asian Cup soccer semifinal win. Qatar won 4-0 in Abu Dhabi and went on to win the Asian Cup for the first time.The UAE protest...

Beijing will retaliate if Chinese journalists forced to leave US: Global Times editor

China will retaliate if all Chinese journalists based in the United States are forced to leave the country, Chinese state media Global Times Editor in Chief Hu Xijin said on Tuesday. Given that the US side hasnt renewed visas of Chinese jou...

White Sox win 5th straight, take down Brewers

Jose Abreu had a two-run home run among his two hits and Yoan Moncada and Leury Garcia had three hits apiece as the visiting Chicago White Sox defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Monday night. Chicago extended its winning streak to a seas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020