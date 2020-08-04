Fire breaks out at Iranian industrial area, no casualties - state TV

A fire broke out at an Iranian industrial area near Tehran on Tuesday, Iran's state TV reported, the latest in a string of fires and explosions, some of which have hit sensitive sites.

"The fire broke out at the industrial area of the Jajrud district in the Pardis county this morning ... there were no casualties ... firefighters are trying to contain the fire," it said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)