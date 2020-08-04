Left Menu
Development News Edition

Where's Juan Carlos? Spain mulls former monarch's future

In a letter published on the royal family's website on Monday, Juan Carlos told his son King Felipe VI he was moving outside Spain due to the “public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life.” Juan Carlos is the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland, which are looking into possible financial wrongdoing. Juan Carlos's bombshell announcement took most Spaniards by surprise.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:47 IST
Where's Juan Carlos? Spain mulls former monarch's future

Speculation over the whereabouts of former monarch Juan Carlos gripped Spain on Tuesday, a day after he announced he was leaving the country for an unspecified destination amid a growing financial scandal. In a letter published on the royal family's website on Monday, Juan Carlos told his son King Felipe VI he was moving outside Spain due to the “public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life.” Juan Carlos is the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland, which are looking into possible financial wrongdoing.

Juan Carlos's bombshell announcement took most Spaniards by surprise. Neither the royal family nor the government disclosed where he was going. Daily newspaper ABC reported Tuesday that Juan Carlos left Spain on Sunday and flew via Porto, in neighbouring Portugal, to the Dominican Republic. La Vanguardia also said he was in the Caribbean country, but only temporarily.

But El Confidencial newspaper said he could be in Portugal, where he spent part of his childhood, or in France or Italy, where he has family and friends. The 82-year-old former king is credited with helping Spain peacefully restore democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

But marred by scandals in the later years of his reign, Juan Carlos in 2014 abdicated in favour of his son Felipe, losing the immunity from prosecution Spain's Constitution grants to the head of state. In the wake of Juan Carlos's announcement, some people called for the monarchy to be abolished. The leftist political party Unidas Podemos, the junior member of Spain's coalition government, wants a public debate about creating a republic.

“There is no reason at all to keep supporting a monarchy which doesn't possess minimum ethical standards,” the party said in a statement late Monday. But the Socialist party, which leads the government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has showed no willingness to follow that path and has declared its support for Felipe. Even so, Sánchez recently said he found the developments about Juan Carlos “disturbing.” In downtown Madrid, opinions were divided.

“I think it is really bad that we let him go,” said Sara Fernandez, a 38-year-old insurance worker. “He should have to stay here, return the money and do prison time, like all Spaniards when you break the law.” But janitor Mar Verdugo, 55, urged caution. “We are judging him without any evidence, so when there is a sentence we will see if he has done right or wrong,” she said. Juan Carlos's lawyer, Javier Sánchez-Junco Mans, said in an emailed statement that the former king had asked him to make clear that even though he will be outside Spain he intends to be available to cooperate with the investigation.

A statement from Spain's general prosecutor's office in June said it was investigating whether Juan Carlos received millions of dollars in kickbacks from Saudi Arabia during the construction of a high-speed railway there by a Spanish consortium. Since then, Spanish media outlets have published damaging testimony from a separate Swiss investigation into millions of euros (dollars) that were allegedly given to Juan Carlos by Saudi Arabia's late King Abdullah.

Juan Carlos allegedly then transferred a large amount to a former companion in what investigators are considering as a possible attempt to hide the money from authorities. The companion, Corinna Larsen, is a Danish-German businesswoman long linked by Spanish media to the former king. Spanish prosecutors have asked her to provide testimony in the case in September in Madrid.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

French top scientific body sees second wave of COVID-19 in autumn or winter

Frances top scientific body said a second wave of the coronavirus was highly likely this autumn or winter as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks.France has the situation under cont...

Sushant's death case to be handed over to CBI: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

In a serious twist in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case, the Bihar government on Tuesday decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the sensational death by suicide case of the Bollywood star on a request from his father, Chief Minist...

COVID-19 will disappear with blessings of Lord Ram: Shiv Sena

The COVID-19 crisis in the country will disappear with the blessings of Lord Ram, the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday, and pointed out that veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi wont be present in Ayodhya for the temple bhoomi pujan ce...

Tennis-Mental adjustment crucial in return to court, says Yastremska

Dayana Yastremska says making the mental adjustment to being back on court was crucial after the Ukrainian played in her first competitive match since the COVID-19 shutdown at the WTA Tours Palermo Ladies Open on Monday. Nearly five months ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020