Left Menu
Development News Edition

Campaigners seek to clarify confusion around UK's Gandhi coin

“I know Zehra Zaidi, Patrick Vernon and many others have been campaigning for years for the BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) people who built Britain to be recognised on legal tender,” said Sunak, as he revealed that he had written to the Royal Mint to consider how to celebrate ethnic minority contributions on UK coinage. Zaidi points out that while a coin commemorating Gandhi remains under consideration by the Royal Mint, Sunak’s letter related specifically to their campaign for a “Service to the Nation” set of coins to honour British historical figures.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:24 IST
Campaigners seek to clarify confusion around UK's Gandhi coin

Campaigners in the UK on Tuesday sought to clarify confusion arising out of recent reports of Mahatma Gandhi being featured on a future commemorative coin being mistakenly associated with a separate drive for ethnic minority representation on British legal tender. The UK's Treasury department confirmed that the commemorative coin for Gandhi has been in the works since October 2019, when former Chancellor Sajid Javid proposed it to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of the Father of the Indian nation. However, this is unrelated to a separate campaign for wider ethnic minority representation on Britain’s legal tender coinage.

“Legal tender is supposed to honour people who contributed to British society, culture or economy, never a universal figure. So, to give an example, when we had Churchill for the GBP 5, you did not also have suggestions for global leaders such as JFK or Mandela. We have waited 400 years for ethnic minority representation on legal tender,” said Zehra Zaidi, who leads the “We Too Built Britain” campaign, which received the backing of UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak over the weekend. “I know Zehra Zaidi, Patrick Vernon and many others have been campaigning for years for the BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) people who built Britain to be recognised on legal tender,” said Sunak, as he revealed that he had written to the Royal Mint to consider how to celebrate ethnic minority contributions on UK coinage.

Zaidi points out that while a coin commemorating Gandhi remains under consideration by the Royal Mint, Sunak’s letter related specifically to their campaign for a “Service to the Nation” set of coins to honour British historical figures. And, their campaign is now firmly gaining ground around honouring a female military conflict related heroine, with Indian-origin British spy Noor Inayat Khan and British Jamaican Crimean War heroine Mary Seacole among the frontrunners since Sunak’s formal intervention last week. “For our campaign, the focus is very much around uniting figures from British history. Unity now is more important than ever, especially given some of the divisions we see online, the divisions we have faced post Brexit. Let’s move forward, positively, acknowledging all our contributions,” said Zaidi, an Indian-origin activist and politician. With Sunak writing to Lord William Waldegrave, the chair of the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC), in his capacity as Master of the Mint, the task of drawing up the shortlist for such legal tender coinage now falls on the Sub-Committee on Themes.

“We are pleased to be working with HM (Her Majesty’s) Treasury and The Royal Mint Advisory Committee to develop themes which celebrate the diversity of modern Britain. We look forward to sharing more in due course,” a Royal Mint spokesperson said. Others have also sought to rectify another misplaced notion that Gandhi will be the first ethnic minority figure to be recognised on a special coin in the UK.

“It is not quite the case that no ethnic minority face has ever featured on British coinage. For example, the first black British army officer Walter Tull featured on a special GBP 5 coin, part of a limited edition First World War centenary set in sterling silver and 22 carat gold, for the First World War Centenary. But no ethnic minority Briton has featured on legal tender, or on the notes or coins that any of us might spend at the shops,” explains Sunder Katwala, Director of the integration think tank British Future..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Will light lamps at Raj Bhawan to mark Ayodhya ceremony: Bengal governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he would light earthen lamps at the Raj Bhavan on August 5 to mark the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning ...

At least 12 candidates from J-K qualify for civil services exam 2019

At least a dozen candidates from Jammu and Kashmir qualified for the 2019 UPSC civil services examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Six of these candidates hail from Kashmir, including a girl from remote Kupwara distri...

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally stand at 2,68,285

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,063 COVID-19 cases, taking the states coronavirus cases to 2,68,285, informed the state health department in a bulletin. As per the states bulletin, there are 55,152 active cases in the state.108 deaths due ...

IMF says coronavirus may shrink global imbalances further in 2020

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but some commodity exporters and tourism-dependent countries wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020