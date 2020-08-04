Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tropical Storm Isaias kills one as tornadoes threaten U.S. Northeast

Tropical Storm Isaias pummeled Virginia on Tuesday on its way toward Washington and other cities of the U.S. Northeast, and killed at least one person after a tornado it spawned obliterated a mobile home park in North Carolina. The fast-moving storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands and threatened to trigger more tornadoes, with the center of the storm about 100 miles (160 km) south of Washington as of 8 a.m. Eastern time (1200 GMT), the National Hurricane Center said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:17 IST
Tropical Storm Isaias kills one as tornadoes threaten U.S. Northeast
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tropical Storm Isaias pummeled Virginia on Tuesday on its way toward Washington and other cities of the U.S. Northeast, and killed at least one person after a tornado it spawned obliterated a mobile home park in North Carolina.

The fast-moving storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands and threatened to trigger more tornadoes, with the center of the storm about 100 miles (160 km) south of Washington as of 8 a.m. Eastern time (1200 GMT), the National Hurricane Center said. It was moving toward the north at 33 miles per hour (54 kph), packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph).

A tropical storm warning remained in effect all the way to Maine, with major cities such as Washington, Philadelphia and New York in the potential path. Tornadoes were possible from Virginia to New Jersey through midday and from New York to New England in the afternoon and evening, the hurricane center said.

The Washington area was experiencing heavy rains as Isaias blew through on Tuesday morning, with authorities warning of flash floods, and some low-lying roads closed due to flooding. More than 600,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina and Virginia were without power, according to electric companies.

The storm had regained hurricane strength late on Monday just before making landfall in southern North Carolina shortly before midnight. It was downgraded to a tropical storm while flooding homes and streets in North Carolina, killing one person and injuring several others in a mobile home park, officials told local media.

News pictures showed a field of debris where the mobile home park once stood in Bertie County in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. Three or four people were missing, and at least two of them were children, WITN television reported, citing Sheriff John Holley. Some 10 to 12 mobile homes were destroyed and vehicles were tossed atop each other, the sheriff said.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

This is an exercise in political absurdity: MEA on Pakistan releasing new map showing Indian territories.

This is an exercise in political absurdity MEA on Pakistan releasing new map showing Indian territories....

Sterling erases gains as lockdown concerns weigh; cbank eyed

Sterling edged lower on Tuesday erasing earlier gains as the U.S. dollar moved briefly higher, while fears of a second wave of virus infections and a Bank of England policy meeting later this week capped the pounds advance. The move lower r...

Top Senate Democrat says COVID-19 relief talks 'moving in the right direction'

Negotiations between congressional Democrats and the White House on a new round of coronavirus relief have begun to move in the right direction, though the two sides remain far apart, the U.S. Senates top Democrat said on Tuesday. After a w...

Death toll in Bihar flood climbs to 19; 63.60 lakh people affected in 16 districts

With six more deaths, the toll in Bihar flood on Tuesday climbed to 19, as 63.60 lakh people were affected in 16 districts of the state, Disaster Management Department bulletin said. Nearly seven lakh more population fell victim to inundati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020