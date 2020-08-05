Iran ready to help Lebanon after deadly Beirut blast -Zarif tweets
Iran is ready to help Lebanon in any way necessary, tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif after a deadly explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon. As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary.Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 00:12 IST
Iran is ready to help Lebanon in any way necessary, tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif after a deadly explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon. As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary. Stay strong, Lebanon," Zarif tweeted.
