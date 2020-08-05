Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmir in security lockdown on anniversary of abrogation of privileges

India corralled politicians in their homes and bolstered security on the streets of Kashmir's main city of Srinagar on Wednesday to prevent violent protests on the anniversary of the government's revocation of the Himalayan region's autonomy. Police have been told to ensure that no political leader be allowed to leave their homes, officials and politicians said, and residents out in Srinagar were turned back by police vans fitted with loud-speakers.

Reuters | Srinagar | Updated: 05-08-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 10:03 IST
Kashmir in security lockdown on anniversary of abrogation of privileges
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India corralled politicians in their homes and bolstered security on the streets of Kashmir's main city of Srinagar on Wednesday to prevent violent protests on the anniversary of the government's revocation of the Himalayan region's autonomy.

Police have been told to ensure that no political leader be allowed to leave their homes, officials and politicians said, and residents out in Srinagar were turned back by police vans fitted with loud-speakers. The government stripped Jammu and Kashmir, its only Muslim-majority state, of its special rights last August and divided into two federally administered territories in an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw the region closer to the rest of the country and spur its development.

Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, which have gone to war twice over it, and both rule parts of it. India's portion, which had enjoyed autonomy for decades, has been plagued by separatist violence since the late 1980s. The change in status in the Indian part, which most Kashmiris objected to, was accompanied by a communication blackout, widespread restrictions and mass detentions, including of elected leaders.

Most of those measures have been eased, although internet speeds are still restricted. More recently, many families have been confined indoors because of coronavirus lockdowns. Authorities imposed a two-day curfew in Srinagar this week, citing intelligence tip-offs about possible violent protests. But the curfew was lifted late on Tuesday after the city administration said there had no major incidents.

Still, troops flooded the city's streets early on Wednesday, with barbed wire and road-blocks put up to restrict public movements. "There is total curtailment on our movement. We were verbally conveyed by the security department of police that there will be no movement," said Ghulam Ahmad Mir, president of the Kashmir wing of the main opposition Congress party.

"There are barricades and all roads are blocked." Gupkar Road, a treelined avenue that is home to several politicians, was sealed off, and police and paramilitary men were stationed outside the home of Farooq Abdullah, a former state chief minister.

Modi's promise to rapidly develop the region has yet to materialize, partly because of the coronavirus, while resentment of the change in status simmers, particularly in the Kashmir Valley, the region's cultural and commercial heartland. "Forget about development and creating new employment opportunities, thousands of daily-wagers, casual laborers, scheme workers, and others have been denied wages for months," former leftist lawmaker Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said.

Indian Kashmir's change of status was also condemned by India's old rival Pakistan, which has called for protests in solidarity with the Kashmiri people to mark the anniversary. (Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Zydus Cadila to commence phase II clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Aug 6

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said the phase I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has been completed and it will commence phase II clinical trials from August 6. ZyCoV-D was found to be safe and well tolerated ...

Four killed as Tropical Storm Isaias pounds U.S. Northeast

Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people on Tuesday as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds. The storm knoc...

Lebanese Red Cross: Toll from Beirut blast rises to 100 dead

An official with the Lebanese Red Cross says at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 wounded in the massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. The official, George Kettaneh, says the toll could rise further. The blast in Beiruts p...

Disney scraps theatrical release for 'Mulan', film to debut on Disney Plus now

Disney has announced that its much-delayed live-action remake of Mulan will now be hitting its streaming service Disney Plus. The film, starring Liu Yifei, will be available for the subscribers of the streamer for a premium rental price of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020