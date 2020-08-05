Australian state reports record virus increase
Australia's hot spot Victoria state announced a new record 725 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday, while businesses in Melbourne city prepared to draw down their shutters as new pandemic restrictions are enforced.PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:10 IST
Australia's hot spot Victoria state announced a new record 725 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday, while businesses in Melbourne city prepared to draw down their shutters as new pandemic restrictions are enforced. The new 24-hour record was marginally higher than the 723 cases and 13 deaths reported last Thursday.
From late Wednesday, many non-essential businesses including most detail retailers, hair-dressers and gyms in Australia's second-largest city will be closed for six weeks. People employed in essential jobs will have to carry passes under Australia's toughest-ever lockdown restrictions. Like Melbourne hospitals, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced that non-emergency surgeries will be restricted in hospitals in regional Victoria, where infections rates are lower.
"It will be very challenging, but it is necessary to drive these numbers down," Andrews said of the new restrictions. He added that the "notion of more than 700 cases is not sustainable."
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Victoria
- Melbourne
- Daniel Andrews
ALSO READ
Australian prosecutor files charges in fatal 2016 theme park accident
Australia's Victoria state reports 374 new cases of coronavirus
Cricket-Australia welcomes 'clarity' of T20 World Cup postponement
Tickets bought for postponed T20WC will remain valid if Australia hosts it in 2021: ICC
Australia extends jobs support as new COVID-19 outbreaks threaten economy