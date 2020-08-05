Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian state reports record virus increase

Australia's hot spot Victoria state announced a new record 725 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday, while businesses in Melbourne city prepared to draw down their shutters as new pandemic restrictions are enforced.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:10 IST
Australian state reports record virus increase
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's hot spot Victoria state announced a new record 725 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday, while businesses in Melbourne city prepared to draw down their shutters as new pandemic restrictions are enforced. The new 24-hour record was marginally higher than the 723 cases and 13 deaths reported last Thursday.

From late Wednesday, many non-essential businesses including most detail retailers, hair-dressers and gyms in Australia's second-largest city will be closed for six weeks. People employed in essential jobs will have to carry passes under Australia's toughest-ever lockdown restrictions. Like Melbourne hospitals, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced that non-emergency surgeries will be restricted in hospitals in regional Victoria, where infections rates are lower.

"It will be very challenging, but it is necessary to drive these numbers down," Andrews said of the new restrictions. He added that the "notion of more than 700 cases is not sustainable."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Xoxoday's journey of motivating 2+ mn humans

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 5 ANIPRNewswire They say the best things in life are destinys gift. In the case of Xoxoday, the maxim panned out quite literally. After all, gifting was how Manoj Agarwal former-Flipkart and Sumit Khandelwal fo...

Flood-hit S.Korea guards against coronavirus at relief shelters

Tents erected in a school gym in the South Korean city of Anseong provided shelter on Wednesday for some families among more than 1,000 people made homeless by landslides and floods caused by the countrys longest period of rain in seven yea...

Files by Google adds new privacy feature to protect personal content

Files by Google, an app that helps users free up space, manage content, and share files on their phones, has launched a new privacy feature, Safe Folder, to keep personal content including important documents, images, videos, and audio file...

Godrej Properties posts Rs 20 cr net loss in Apr-Jun; raises Rs 1,000 cr via debenture issue

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year and said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through issue of debentures. Its net profit stood at nearly Rs 90 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020