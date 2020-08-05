Left Menu
Development News Edition

From Butt-Head to Stimpy, animated TV classics get a makeover

Beavis and his sidekick Butt-Head are all grown-up, while dim-witted feline Stimpy is getting new worlds to explore. Animated comedies for adults that were first aired in the 1990s are getting 21st century reboots as television companies seek to attract old and new fans with content that is both familiar and easier to make in a global pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:00 IST
From Butt-Head to Stimpy, animated TV classics get a makeover

Beavis and his sidekick Butt-Head are all grown-up, while dim-witted feline Stimpy is getting new worlds to explore.

Animated comedies for adults that were first aired in the 1990s are getting 21st century reboots as television companies seek to attract old and new fans with content that is both familiar and easier to make in a global pandemic. "The Ren & Stimpy Show," the dark Nickelodeon series about a Chihuahua and a cat that was known for its sexual and political humor, is the latest to be re-imagined for a new era for Comedy Central, the network said on Wednesday.

"We are going to give them the edgy, irreverent, comedic voice that defined them but we're going to tell all new stories and bring in new characters," Chris McCarthy, president of the ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, told Reuters. The announcement is the latest in a series of reboots announced in recent weeks that include "Beavis and Butt-Head" on Comedy Central; MTV's "Clone High" , about a high school populated by historical figures such as Gandhi, Cleopatra and Abraham Lincoln; and a "Daria" spinoff series for Comedy Central called "Jodie" in which Tracee Ellis Ross will voice a young black college graduate entering the workplace.

Lovable slackers Beavis and Butt-Head will be depicted in their 40s, grappling with a whole new world, McCarthy said. "Adult animation is one of those genres that really works everywhere. It works on linear, it works on streaming and it works around the world," said McCarthy, pointing to the success of long-running "The Simpsons" on Fox and "South Park" now on HBO Max.

In an era when the coronavirus has complicated or shut down television and film production, animation is also an attractive option. "It's almost pandemic-proof. We can build animation studios and set people up in their homes or individual units and they don't have to work in big groups," said McCarthy.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

After DMK MLA's praise for PM Modi, party suspends him

The DMK on Wednesday suspended its MLA Ku Ka Selvam, who is apparently leaning towards the BJP, and relieved himof party posts, a day after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi andmet saffron party chief J P Nadda. The Dravidian party al...

Lebanon to place Beirut port officials under house arrest - sources

Lebanons cabinet on Wednesday agreed to place all Beirut port officials who have overseen storage and security since 2014 under house arrest, ministerial sources said.It was not clear how many officials would be included or their seniority ...

DU holding online OBE to prevent students from assembling together during COVID-19: HC told

The Delhi High Court was informed by the Delhi University on Wednesday that the idea behind holding online Open Book Examination OBE was to prevent students from assembling in one hall where it would be difficult to maintain social distanci...

Seven dead, 60 infected by new infectious disease in China: Report

A new infectious disease caused by a tick-borne virus has killed seven people and infected 60 others in China, official media here reported on Wednesday, warning about the possibility of its human-to-human transmission. More than 37 people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020