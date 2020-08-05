Woman killed in name of 'honour' by sister in Pakistan

A 20-year-old woman was shot dead in the name of "honour" allegedly by her elder sister for wanting to marry a man of her choice against the wishes of her family in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said. The incident took place in Khushal Singh village, 50 kms from Lahore on Tuesday when Tahira Bibi left her house to go to court to register marriage with the man from her locality.

"Her elder sister Aasia Bibi followed her and opened fire on her near the court. Tahira suffered bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries," police said. Aasia managed to flee and a case has been registered against her on the complaint of her father, they said. Police said that it was a rare incident of honour killing in which a woman is involved in shooting down her sibling.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), every week in Pakistan, wives are strangled, daughters shot or sisters slaughtered for a perceived slight to family "honour". "Sometimes a single person is responsible, more often male family members are involved. The vast majority of the killers usually go unpunished," it says. The HRCP says over 1,000 women lost their lives to honour killing last year. Pakistan's parliament unanimously passed legislation against killings linked to the concept of "honour" following the murder of social media sensation Qandeel Baloch in 2016. Baloch was killed by her brother in the name of "honour." It sparked international outrage.

The bill has authorised life imprisonment for convicted murderers. Previously, killers could win or buy freedom if the victim's relatives forgave them..