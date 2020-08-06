Left Menu
Adults, who were advised by the government in late March to stay at home, spent on average six hours and 25 minutes a day watching news and entertainment, Ofcom said, a rise of almost a third on the same month a year ago.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Indian federal investigator to probe Bollywood actor's death - prosecutor

India's federal investigative agency will probe the death of a Bollywood actor, its top prosecutor said on Wednesday, the latest twist to a murky case that was reported as a suicide and has dominated Indian social media for over a month. Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14 which police termed an "accidental death". Local media said he was found hanging from the ceiling and described his death as a suicide. 'Made in Italy' film becomes healing process for Liam Neeson and son

Eleven years after the sudden death of actress Natasha Richardson, her husband Liam Neeson and their son have found renewed healing in their first film together, "Made in Italy." "Reading the script was like, what? This is so weird. Like, surely Mom has a hand at, like, why this is happening right now," said Micheál Richardson. Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming

Walt Disney Co's live-action epic "Mulan" will skip most of the world's movie theaters and go directly to the company's streaming platform in September, the media giant said on Tuesday. U.S. subscribers to Disney+ will need to pay $30 to stream "Mulan" in their homes, Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on a call with investors after the company reported quarterly earnings. Portia de Rossi speaks out as criticism of Ellen mounts

Actress Portia de Rossi defended Ellen DeGeneres on Monday after a social media campaign called for the talk show host to step down following reports of a hostile work environment for employees on set. De Rossi, who has been married to DeGeneres for 12 years, posted an "I Stand By Ellen" hashtag on her Instagram account. From omelet to octopus, Selena Gomez gets quarantine busy with TV cooking show

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has been cooking up a storm during the coronavirus lockdown and is now ready to share her hilarious and sometimes embarrassing efforts with the rest of the world. "Selena + Chef," a 10-episode unscripted series in which famous chefs appear remotely to teach Gomez to cook dishes ranging from omelets to octopus, gets its debut on the HBO MAX streaming platform on Aug. 13. TV viewing surges during Britain's lockdown, led by streaming services

