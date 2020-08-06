Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 06:55 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Wirecard business partner reported dead in Philippines https://on.ft.com/3i4UWH8 Pompeo threatens broader crackdown on China apps https://on.ft.com/2Xx43IB

Johnson & Johnson strikes $1 billion COVID-19 vaccine deal with US https://on.ft.com/31h8msA Arsenal to cut 55 non-playing staff as pandemic hits revenue https://on.ft.com/3gznSqb

Overview Christopher Bauer, 44, a German businessman credited for one of Wirecard AG's biggest sources of stated profits has been reported dead a month after it was declared he was under investigation over the payments company's collapse.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has threatened a broad crackdown on Chinese technology companies which have access to American data, including banning an unspecified number of the country's apps Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. government have reached a deal worth more than $1 billion, with the latter set to secure 100 million doses of the company's experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Arsenal is to cut 55 non-playing jobs after being hit by falling revenues owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

