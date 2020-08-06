US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after jobless claims data
U.S. stocks futures pared losses sharply on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits fell more than expected in the latest week. At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.1%. Minutes before the data, Dow e-minis were down 70 points, or 0.26%.Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:08 IST
U.S. stocks futures pared losses sharply on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits fell more than expected in the latest week.
At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.1%.
Minutes before the data, Dow e-minis were down 70 points, or 0.26%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.26% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 11.75 points, or 0.11%.