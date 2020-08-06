Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many more likely sought jobless aid amid resurgence of virus

The latest string of layoffs follows the expiration of a USD 600 weekly federal jobless payment that provided critical support for many of the unemployed. Members of Congress are locked in prolonged negotiations over a new rescue aid package that might extend that unemployment benefit, though likely at a lower level of payment..

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:19 IST
Many more likely sought jobless aid amid resurgence of virus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the nation still gripped by an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases, the U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have remained elevated at a weekly pace above 1 million since the pandemic erupted in March. The rate of applications for unemployment benefits has stalled at roughly twice the record high that had existed before the virus sent the economy spiraling into a recession.

With many states and localities having re-imposed lockdowns in response to the spreading virus, businesses face renewed struggles that have forced some to impose further job cuts or to shut down. The latest string of layoffs follows the expiration of a USD 600 weekly federal jobless payment that provided critical support for many of the unemployed.

Members of Congress are locked in prolonged negotiations over a new rescue aid package that might extend that unemployment benefit, though likely at a lower level of payment..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Four COVID-19 patients, accused of spitting on Tripura doctor, surrender

Four COVID-19 patients, accused of spitting on a doctor at a medical facility in Tripura, surrendered before police on Thursday after their interim bail was cancelled by the high court, officials said. The accused persons surrendered before...

U.S. SEC fines World Acceptance Corp $21.7 million for Mexican bribes

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that it had fined World Acceptance Corp, a consumer loan company, 21.7 million for paying bribes in Mexico.The SEC said in a statement that the companys Mexican subsidiary paid ...

Plea in HC for pension payment of corporation school teachers

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging inaction by the AAP government and the three municipal corporations with regard to the payment of pension and arrears of benefits of the 7th Pay Commission to retired teachers of the ci...

HC seeks replies of Centre, UP govt in Kafeel Khan's detention case

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to file their replies in a case seeking the release of Dr Kafeel khan, who is detained under the National Security Act NSA for allegedly giving a provocative spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020