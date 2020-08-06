Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore could see a surge in COVID-19 cases after foreign workers are tested: Wong

In the upcoming two weeks, Singapore can expect to see volatile case numbers as the workers are tested at the end of their isolation period, Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, said. He said the country is on track to test all 300,000-odd workers from Bangladesh, India and China, living in dormitories by Friday, except for a final group of workers who are completing their quarantine, Wong, who is also the Education and Second Minister for Finance told a news conference.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:49 IST
Singapore could see a surge in COVID-19 cases after foreign workers are tested: Wong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore could see a surge in the number of coronavirus cases after testing of the majority of the 300,000-odd workers from Bangladesh, India and China living in dormitories is complete this week, a senior member of the COVD-19 task force warned on Thursday. In the upcoming two weeks, Singapore can expect to see volatile case numbers as the workers are tested at the end of their isolation period, Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, said.

He said the country is on track to test all 300,000-odd workers from Bangladesh, India and China, living in dormitories by Friday, except for a final group of workers who are completing their quarantine, Wong, who is also the Education and Second Minister for Finance told a news conference. "We don't know how many will be testing positive or negative. It may be that very high numbers test negative and then we will have very few case counts, but it may also be that quite a large number test positive," the Channel quoted Wong as saying.

"But we expect that to continue only for the next two weeks because we are dealing with the final batch of workers who are in isolation. Thereafter, we do expect the number of cases to taper down significantly, because we will have cleared all the workers by then," he said. Most foreign workers, including Indian nationals, will be able to return to work by the end of this month, he said.

With workers who have either been cleared or recovered from COVID-19 back on the job, construction activity will be able to resume by the end of the month as well, Wong said. Wong also urged the contractors to put in place the required safe management measures to minimise the chances of forming of large clusters.

Workers will still be tested every two weeks after they return to work, said Wong, warning that COVID-19 cases among the community could appear once more. "Just because we have COVID-cleared dormitories doesn't mean that we should assume these are permanently COVID-safe dormitories because we all know that the virus can flare up again," Wong said.

Meanwhile, all Singaporeans and foreigners who are here as permanent residents (PRs) and long-term pass holders will be able to tap regular healthcare financing for their medical bills should they have symptoms of COVID-19 within 14 days of their return from abroad under permitted travel arrangements with certain countries. "Long-term pass holders may tap on their prevailing financing arrangements, such as the foreign worker insurance. But any remaining co-payment will continue to be paid by the patient," said Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong.

This takes effect from August 7, according to a report by the Channel. Currently, those who travel overseas against the travel advisories are required to pay for their own COVID-19 treatment in full should they have symptoms of the disease within 14 days of their return.

"Short-term pass holders entering Singapore under permitted travel arrangements will remain responsible for their medical bills should they test positive for COVID-19," the ministry added. The government will also continue to closely monitor the number of imported cases.

Gan noted that the pandemic in other parts of the world "continues to accelerate", and some countries that managed to control the initial wave of COVID-19 infections are now facing a resurgence in cases. "In Asia, there have been worrying uptick in some areas, including Hong Kong, India, Japan, and Vietnam. Many Singaporeans are understandably concerned about imported cases," said Gan.

"But keeping our borders sealed is not a sustainable strategy, as many countries have also come to realise," Gan said. According to the Johns Hopkins University data, the country has 54,555 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Beirut's accidental cargo: how an unscheduled port visit led to disaster

The chemicals that went up in flames in Beiruts deadliest peace-time explosion arrived in the Lebanese capital seven years ago on a leaky Russian-leased cargo ship that, according to its captain, should never have stopped there.They were be...

Britain's top Archbishop enters trans rights row to support trolled MP

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Aug 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The symbolic head of the worlds Anglican community has entered an increasingly bitter row over transgender rights in Britain by backing a lawmaker who came under fire over commen...

U.S. SEC fines World Acceptance Corp $21.7 million for Mexican bribes

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Thursday it had fined World Acceptance Corp, a consumer loan company, 21.7 million for paying bribes in Mexico. The SEC said in a statement that the companys Mexican subsidiary paid o...

ECB purchases push Greek 10-year bond yields to record low

Greek 10-year government bond yields fell to record lows on Thursday as a sharp rally spurred on by the fast-paced purchase of the countrys debt by the European Central Bank kept pace with investors continuing to snap up higher-yielding ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020