Le havre hostage-taker on watchlist, believed to have Islamist ties - police
The Le Havre hostage-taker is believed to have Islamist ties, two senior police union officials in direct contact with officers involved in the operation said. One of the two officials said the 34-year-old suspect was known to police and on a security agency watchlist. "We've identified him.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-08-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 23:40 IST
The Le Havre hostage-taker is believed to have Islamist ties, two senior police union officials in direct contact with officers involved in the operation said. One of the two officials said the 34-year-old suspect was known to police and on a security agency watchlist.
"We've identified him. He's on a watchlist. We know that he has been radicalized and suffers a serious psychiatric illness," Yves Lefebvre, head of SGP Unite police union told Reuters.