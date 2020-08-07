Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 50,000

Mexico has jumped above 50,000 dead from the coronavirus with the latest daily report of 819 newly confirmed deaths. The report from the Health Department on Thursday brought the country's accumulated death toll to 50,517. That is the third-highest death toll in the world, behind only the United States and Brazil.

The department also reported 6,590 new confirmed coronavirus cases, putting the accumulated total at 462,690. Authorities concede the death and case numbers are significant undercounts, in part due to Mexico's extremely low level of testing. Mexico has performed only about 1,050,000 tests to date, far less than one for every 100 residents.