Pak's anti-India protests at Times Square fail miserably by Khalistanis fails

Pakistan's attempts to disrupt the celebrations of the construction of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya by raking up the Khalistan issue failed miserably after a number of Indian community members and their supporters shouted down the handful of Pakistanis who had gathered at the iconic Times Square on August 5.

ANI | New York | Updated: 07-08-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 13:20 IST
Only a handful of people participated in anti-India protest at the Times Square. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's attempts to disrupt the celebrations of the construction of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya by raking up the Khalistan issue failed miserably after a number of Indian community members and their supporters shouted down the handful of Pakistanis who had gathered at the iconic Times Square on August 5. The anti-India demonstrations were organised under Himmat Singh, a pro-Khalistani Sikh, to counter the massive celebrations by the Indian diaspora. They also shouted pro-Khakistan slogans with an aim to disrupt the celebrations of the Indian community.

However, Singh was only able to gather a handful of people, most of them of Pakistani origin, said sources while adding that only two-three Sikhs participated in this protest. Meanwhile, the pro-India demonstrators not only outnumbered the anti-India protesters but also had more Sikh supporters who chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' while singing and dancing on the beats of the drums.

An Indian community member present at the Times Square said, "I wish to invite them to join us and celebrate with us and have some sweets. We are brothers and sisters." "I think they are misguided and they should understand that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is being constructed after the Supreme Court order. We believe in the rule of justice," he added.

Thousands of Indian community members living in New York City and nearby areas gathered at Times Square through social media on August 5 to celebrate the laying of foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The image of Lord Ram and the grand Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya also beamed across a giant billboard at Times Square. The bright image of Lord Ram, the grand temple and the Indian flag beamed on a giant wrap-around LED display screen to coincide with the 'Bhoomi Poojan' performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

