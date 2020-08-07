Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt's sex assault accusations spotlight social stigmas

When dozens of Egyptians began posting accounts of sexual assault on social media last month, activists sensed a "#MeToo" moment in a nation where women have long felt disadvantaged. Like high-profile trials in the United States where the now global women's rights hashtag took off, prosecutors launched charges in Egypt's best-known recent case: a student from a wealthy background facing multiple accusations.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 13:31 IST
Egypt's sex assault accusations spotlight social stigmas

When dozens of Egyptians began posting accounts of sexual assault on social media last month, activists sensed a "#MeToo" moment in a nation where women have long felt disadvantaged.

Like high-profile trials in the United States where the now global women's rights hashtag took off, prosecutors launched charges in Egypt's best-known recent case: a student from a wealthy background facing multiple accusations. To encourage victims to come forward, the government approved a bill to better protect their identity.

Yet when the administrator of the Instagram page that attracted the first testimonies tried to expose a second high-profile case, death threats came and she suspended the account at the end of July out of fear, she said. Furthermore, in what activists see as a move undercutting women's rights, prosecutors have recently charged several women for "inciting debauchery" with songs and dances in TikTok videos.

One had posted a video saying she had been raped and blackmailed and appealing for help. Campaigners say there remains a deep-rooted bias in the conservative, Muslim-majority nation to place more blame on women for behaviour deemed provocative than on men for sex crimes.

A United Nations' survey in 2013 found that 99% of Egyptian women had experienced harassment. "We are always told that we are the reason for all the wrongdoing happening to us ... whether it's because of what you are wearing or the place you went to," said Amina Salah El-Din, a 25-year-old internet content creator who says she was a victim of assault last year.

The recent testimonies stemmed from the case of Ahmed Bassam Zaki, a former student at the American University in Cairo (AUC) in his early 20s, who was charged last month with indecent assault against at least three women. Allegations against Zaki were posted in previous years on a private Facebook group run by AUC students. Authorities reacted after the accusations surfaced on an Instagram account named @assaultpolice.

The volume of testimonies, and the fact they targeted someone from an elite background, was unusual. "There is this stereotype that sexual harassment only happens in certain (poorer) environments," said Azza Solaiman, an activist and lawyer who helped document the complaints.

Zaki has not addressed the accusations publicly but denied some of them during questioning, according to a prosecution statement. Contacted by Reuters, his father declined comment. GROWING CASELOAD

After Egypt's top Sunni Muslim authority - known as Al-Azhar - and the state-run National Council for Women urged more victims to come forward, accusations surfaced against three rights activists, one of whom publicly confessed and was fired, and a Coptic Church priest who was also dismissed. Attention also fell on an alleged gang rape at a luxury Cairo hotel in 2014, with more testimonies on @assaultpolice, before it was taken down. Accounts continued on other pages, however, and the public prosecutor's office announced an investigation on Wednesday.

Even so, judicial authorities remain ill-equipped to deal with harassment and assault crimes, according to activists, some of whom have been highlighting Egypt's assault problems since long before #MeToo trended in the West. Egypt did introduce jail terms of at least six months or fines of at least 3,000 Egyptian pounds ($188) for harassment in 2014, after attacks on women near Cairo's Tahrir Square during celebrations for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s inauguration.

Female police officers now patrol on public holidays or celebrations. But the definitions of rape, assault and harassment still often let defendants get off lightly, campaigners say. Only forced vaginal intercourse is considered rape, with other forms defined as sexual assault.

"The problem is largely related to the legislative environment, which makes the system unable to deal with this issue," said Mohamed Fouad, a member of parliament who pressed for action on Zaki's case. A Justice Ministry spokesman was unavailable to comment and Egypt's state press centre and an Interior Ministry spokesman did not respond to questions.

With their pursuit of the TikTok stars, prosecutors have called themselves "guardians of social morality" in targeting women deemed to be wearing suggestive clothes. Activists say the prosecutions violate freedom of expression. Salah El-Din's case shows how women who confront social stigma by coming forward seldom have it easy.

Chasing the man who assaulted her outside her apartment in a working-class Cairo neighbourhood, she said she had to accuse him of theft to encourage bystanders to catch him. She then battled to persuade police to take on the case, though the man eventually got a three-year prison sentence.

"They see it's rare for women to report sexual harassment and that no one follows this through to the end, so they thought it only natural that I would drop it, or file a robbery complaint instead," she said at an interview at a friend's home. (Editing by Aidan Lewis and Andrew Cawthorne)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Explore possibility of restoring 4G internet service in certain areas: SC to J-K

The Supreme Court Friday asked the J-K administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas of the Union Territory, which sought time for instructions on the issue saying a new Lieutenant Governor of the UT ha...

Won't attend mosque inauguration, says Adityanath; SP asks him to apologise

The Samajwadi Party on Friday sought an apology from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark that he would not attend the inauguration of the mosque to be built in Ayodhya, replacing the demolished Babri Masjid. In an i...

Franklin Templeton MF's shut schemes receive Rs 4,280-cr since closure 

Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds six shut schemes have received Rs 4,280 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since the announcement of their closure in April. The amount has been received without the ability to efficientl...

Kejriwal launches Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, says it will boost economy

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy under which his government will waive the registration fee and road tax, and provide an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars in the national capital. Add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020