Motor racing-Racing Point fined 400,000 euros, docked 15 points

Motor racing-Racing Point fined 400,000 euros, docked 15 pointsReuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:02 IST
Formula One's governing body fined Racing Point 400,000 euros ($473,000) and stripped them of 15 points in the constructors' championship on Friday after upholding a Renault protest about the legality of their rival's car.
Renault had protested at the last three races, arguing that the brake ducts used by Racing Point were a copy of those on the 2019 title-winning Mercedes. The governing FIA said in a statement it had upheld the complaints.
($1 = 0.8456 euros)
