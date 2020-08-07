Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai police arrest two leaders of student protests

Anon called for reforms of Thailand's powerful monarchy, a highly sensitive topic, at a protest on Monday, but the arrest warrant, seen by Reuters, did not refer to that. It said that Anon was wanted for breaching article 116 of the criminal code by "raising unrest and disaffection" in a manner likely to cause a disturbance and lead to people breaking the law on July 18, when protesters gathered at Bangkok's Democracy Monument.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:14 IST
Thai police arrest two leaders of student protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Thai authorities arrested a student leader and legal adviser on Friday over anti-government protests, a legal group said, as young protesters said they wanted to expand their movement and escalate their anti-government activities. Protesters, led by student groups, are returning to Thailand's streets calling for the ousting of a conservative government led by pro-military politicians less than two years after a general election.

Police arrested Anon Nampa, 35, a human rights lawyer, and student leader Panupong Jadnok, who have both featured prominently in student-led rallies around the country since July 18, a lawyer from the group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights told Reuters. Anon called for reforms of Thailand's powerful monarchy, a highly sensitive topic, at a protest on Monday, but the arrest warrant, seen by Reuters, did not refer to that.

It said that Anon was wanted for breaching article 116 of the criminal code by "raising unrest and disaffection" in a manner likely to cause a disturbance and lead to people breaking the law on July 18, when protesters gathered at Bangkok's Democracy Monument. It also said Anon breached the communicable disease control act over the protest, referring to coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings.

"The police showed Anon an arrest warrant in front of his house and took him to the police station," Weeranan Huadsri, a lawyer from the lawyers' rights group, told Reuters. He said that student leader Panupong had also been arrested but did not give details.

Police spokesman Kritsana Pattanacharoen confirmed the two arrests. "The arrest of protest leaders came as they brought out people to demonstrate, the police received complaints," Kritsana said.

Student leaders urged supporters to gather in Bangkok on Friday evening to call for the release of the two. Earlier on Friday, leaders of several student groups held a news conference at Democracy Monument to launch a "Free People" movement in the hope of getting people other than students to join their demonstrations to press for reform of a military-backed constitution and new elections.

They also said they were planning a big protest for Aug. 16.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Spain's monarchy, beset by scandal, is funded by taxpayers

Spains Royal House, in the spotlight this week after former king Juan Carlos decided to leave the country under a cloud of financial scandal, is a publicly-funded institution created to support the king as the head of state and his family.S...

UN wants independent probe into Beirut blast

The UN human rights office is calling for an independent investigation into the Beirut explosion, insisting that victims calls for accountability must be heard. Spokesman Rupert Colville of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights cited th...

China sentences Canadian to death after drug trial; Ottawa 'profoundly concerned'

A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian to death on Thursday for making drugs, the third such case in China since Canada detained a top Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive in 2018. The Canadian, identified as Xu Weihong, was sentenced after a...

Energy costs to fall for millions of Britons from October

Energy prices are set to fall for millions of British households from October after the energy regulator said it would lower its cap on the most widely used tariffs by about 7.5. A cap on electricity and gas bills came into effect in Januar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020