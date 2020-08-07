Left Menu
Indian cosmonauts complete training in Russia on crew actions in event of abnormal descent module landing

The four Indian cosmonauts for India's first manned space mission Ganganyaan have completed training in Russia on crew actions in the event of an abnormal descent module landing, Roscosmos, a Russian space corp said.

The completion of their training at GCTC is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.. Image Credit: ANI

The four Indian cosmonauts for India's first manned space mission Ganganyaan have completed training in Russia on crew actions in the event of an abnormal descent module landing, Roscosmos, Russian state corporation for space activities Roscosmos, also known as the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities, is the coordinating hub for space activities in Russia

According to a statement by Roscosmos, the Indian cosmonauts are undergoing training at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) following the courses of the general space training programme and of the systems of the Soyuz MS crewed spacecraft. The contract for the Indian candidates' training for spaceflight was signed between Gavkosmos and the Human Spaceflight Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on June 27 last year. The GCTC started training of the four Indian cosmonauts in February this year.

"To date, Indian cosmonauts have completed training on crew actions in the event of an abnormal descent module landing: in wooded and marshy areas in winter (completed in February 2020), on the water surface (completed in June 2020), in the steppe in summer (completed in July 2020)," the statement said. "In June 2020, all Indian astronauts-elect passed training in short-term weightlessness mode aboard the IL-76MDK special laboratory aircraft, and in July, they were trained to lift aboard a helicopter while evacuating from the descent module landing point," the statement added.

The completion of their training at GCTC is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. The entire process of preparation and training is taking place in Russia. It includes a number of courses necessary for prospective Indian cosmonauts. The regular courses comprise medical and physical training, learning Russian (as one of the main international languages of communication in space), and studying the configuration, structure and systems of the Soyuz crewed spacecraft.

"Their health status is monitored on a daily basis, and once every three months, highly professional GCTC doctors conduct their thorough medical examination," the statement said. The programme for Indian cosmonauts also includes training in a centrifuge and in a hyperbaric chamber to prepare them for sustaining spaceflight factors, such as G-force, hypoxia and pressure drops, said the company.

The GCTC instructors have praised the effort and high motivation of the Indian cosmonauts. "They also note their extremely serious and very professional attitude to the training process. All of the Indian cosmonauts are in good health and are determined to continue their training," the statement noted.

