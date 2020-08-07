Saudis send two planes filled with aid to Beirut

Saudis send two planes filled with aid to BeirutPTI | Beirut | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:04 IST
Saudi Arabia has sent two planes to Lebanon carrying more than 120 tons of medicine, medical devices, emergency supplies, tents, shelter kits and food items for people in Beirut affected by the massive explosion this week
The Saudi government said Friday a specialized team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will supervise the distribution.
