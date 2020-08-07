Left Menu
Development News Edition

India slams Pak over cross-border terrorism in UNSC debate, calls for focus on threat posed by Dawood Ibrahim, LeT, JeM

In a strong attack on Pakistan over cross-border terrorism, India said on Friday that perpetrator of 1993 Mumbai blasts continues to enjoy patronage in a neighbouring country, a hub for arms trafficking and narcotics trade, along with other terrorists and terrorist entities that have been proscribed by the United Nations.

ANI | New York | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:57 IST
India slams Pak over cross-border terrorism in UNSC debate, calls for focus on threat posed by Dawood Ibrahim, LeT, JeM
Dawood Ibrahim. Image Credit: ANI

In a strong attack on Pakistan over cross-border terrorism, India said on Friday that perpetrator of 1993 Mumbai blasts continues to enjoy patronage in a neighbouring country, a hub for arms trafficking and narcotics trade, along with other terrorists and terrorist entities that have been proscribed by the United Nations. Participating in High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council, India said that United Nations needs to enhance its coordination with bodies like Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which have been playing a significant role in setting global standards for preventing and combating money laundering.

India's statement also pointed to "success of collective action against the Islamic State" and said it serves as an example of how focused attention by the international community yields results. "A similar focus on addressing threats posed by proscribed individuals and entities such as Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company, the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad, will serve humankind well," the statement said.

In another reference to Pakistan, the statement said it is important to hold "states accountable for activities that support or encourage terrorism from territories under their control". "The resolutions of the Security Council make clear the primary responsibility of member states in countering terrorist acts and in preventing and suppressing their financing," it said.

The statement said terrorism is one of the most serious threats mankind faces today and does not distinguish between countries and regions. "We experienced first-hand cruel linkage between transnational organized crime and terrorism. Terrorism is one of the most serious threats mankind faces today. The scourge of terrorism doesn't distinguish between countries and regions. It's the grossest affront to enjoyment of inalienable human right to life and to live in peace and security," it said.

Strongly condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, India said there can be no justification of any form of terrorism and "looking for root causes for terrorism is akin to finding a needle in a haystack". Referring to the 1993 blasts in Mumbai, India said an organized crime syndicate, the D-Company, that used to smuggle gold and counterfeit currencies transformed into a terrorist entity overnight and caused a series of bomb blasts.

"The attack resulted in the loss of more than 250 innocent lives and damage to property worth millions of dollars. The perpetrator of that incident also, unsurprisingly, continues to enjoy patronage in a neighbouring country, a hub for arms trafficking and narcotics trade, along with other terrorists and terrorist entities that have been proscribed by the United Nations," it added. India gave five suggestions to control the menace of terrorism including more attention to proscribed individuals and entities such as Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company, Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

It said implementation of recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in strengthening the capabilities of the governance structure of financial and economic assets should be one of the topmost priorities to counter the menace. The statement said that COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the movement of people and material around the world.

"While nations are focused on delivering healthcare to their people and on tackling the economic impact of the pandemic, organized criminals have, however, been exploiting the crisis to find new avenues for their crimes including illicit trafficking of natural resources, narcotics, firearms and explosives," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Federal suit filed against Saudi crown prince by ex-official

A former top Saudi counterterrorism official has filed a federal lawsuit in the United States against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, alleging the royal tried to trap and kill him in the US and Canada. The lawsuit filed by Saad Alja...

Dawood, other terrorists continue to enjoy 'patronage' in a neighbouring country: India to UNSC

India has told the UN Security Council that Dawood Ibrahim, who perpetrated the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, and other UN-designated terrorists unsurprisingly continue to enjoy patronage in a neighbouring country, calling for focused internatio...

Madhuri Dixit takes 2020 challenge, shares quirky collage featuring different moods

Evergreen star Madhuri Dixit Nene is the latest addition to the legion of celebrities taking the 2020 challenge. The actor on Friday shared a quirky collage featuring her different moods in the first 9 months of the year. The Kalank actor s...

Replacing Ravi as interlocutor will derail talks: Naga group

Appointing a new interlocutor will take the Naga peace talks back to zero, said the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups NNPG, maintaining that Governor RN Ravi has exhibited a serious commitment to resolving the decades-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020