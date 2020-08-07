Left Menu
Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several passengers injured

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:15 IST
Visual from Air India Express plane at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. Image Credit: ANI

An Air India plane carrying 191 passengers crashed in the southern city of Calicut on Friday and several passengers were injured, an airline spokesman and television channels said.

The plane was coming in from Dubai and it overshot the runway as it landed. "Several passengers are injured," an Air India spokesman said.

The fuselage split into two, local television networks said.

