Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several passengers injured

Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several passengers injuredReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:15 IST
An Air India plane carrying 191 passengers crashed in the southern city of Calicut on Friday and several passengers were injured, an airline spokesman and television channels said.
The plane was coming in from Dubai and it overshot the runway as it landed. "Several passengers are injured," an Air India spokesman said.
The fuselage split into two, local television networks said.
