Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hezbollah denies any weapons depot at Beirut port

Hezbollah's leader denied on Friday accusations that his Iran-backed movement has arms warehoused at Beirut port, backing an investigation into a huge blast there that rocked the city. In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah called Tuesday's explosion "an exceptional event" in Lebanon's modern history that required unity and calm.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:16 IST
Hezbollah denies any weapons depot at Beirut port
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hezbollah's leader denied on Friday accusations that his Iran-backed movement has arms warehoused at Beirut port, backing an investigation into a huge blast there that rocked the city.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah called Tuesday's explosion "an exceptional event" in Lebanon's modern history that required unity and calm. The heavily armed Shi'ite Hezbollah would make its "strong" political position clear later, after the dust settles, he added. Nasrallah praised the solidarity and aid pouring in from around the world, including a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron. He said this presented an opportunity for Lebanon, already deep in financial crisis, to come out of hardship.

Rescuers were sifting rubble to find anyone still alive after the explosion that killed 154 people, injured 5,000, and smashed a swathe of the Mediterranean city. Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said the investigation would examine whether the cause was outside interference such as a bomb, negligence or an accident. Officials have said explosive material was stored unsafely for years at the port.

Nasrallah said that from right after the blast, some political powers in Lebanon and the region had sought to blame Hezbollah - which is a big backer of the current government along with its allies. "The fires were still raging ... and they came out in the media with preconceived statements," he said.

"They want to say to Beirut's people that those who destroyed your homes and killed your children are Hezbollah," he added. "I absolutely, categorically deny the presence of any missiles or any material for us in any warehouse at the port." Hezbollah wants a just investigation to reveal the truth and strict accountability for anyone responsible, he said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

EU drops Morocco from safe country travel list

The European Union removed Morocco from its safe list of countries from which the bloc allows non-essential travel, after a review by EU ambassadors on Friday.The move leaves 10 countries on the new list, which takes effect August 8, after ...

Air India Express tragedy: Kerala CM asks all govt agencies to take part in rescue operations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday directed all state government agencies to engage in the ongoing rescue operations at the Kozhikode airport after an Air India Express aircraft skidded off the runway while landing there killi...

AI Express flight overshot runway, no fire during landing: Aviation Ministry

The Air India Express flight from Dubai, with 190 people onboard, that met an accident at the Kozhikode airport Friday evening overshot the runway, but no fire was reported during its landing, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. Air India ...

U.S. pandemic worse than Mexico, Lopez Obrador says after travel warning

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the United States had greater problems from the coronavirus than his country, a day after the U.S. State Department urged citizens not to travel south of the border, citing high c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020