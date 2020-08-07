Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian consulate in Dubai sets up hotline numbers for Kerala Air India plane crash victims

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has activated four helpline numbers to provide information to the family members of the Air India Express flight that skidded off the tabletop runway at Karipur airport in Kerala and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing, killing at least two people on Friday evening.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:31 IST
Indian consulate in Dubai sets up hotline numbers for Kerala Air India plane crash victims
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has activated four helpline numbers to provide information to the family members of the Air India Express flight that skidded off the tabletop runway at Karipur airport in Kerala and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing, killing at least two people on Friday evening. The IX 1344, Dubai-Calicut flight was carrying 191 passengers and crew, including 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew members.

After landing at Runway 10, the Boeing 737 aircraft continued running to the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two portions, a DGCA statement said. "We pray for the wellbeing of passengers and crew and will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines +97156 5463903, +971543090572, +971543090572, +971543090575," Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India, told PTI.

He also said the Indian consulate will be available for any assistance it may be able to render at this time of grief. "We convey our deepest condolences to the family members of those who have been injured in this tragic incident, and we are obtaining more information from the relevant authorities on the ground at Calicut International Airport," Puri said.

"The Airport authorities are providing medical assistance to all those injured in this tragedy," he said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

EU drops Morocco from safe country travel list

The European Union removed Morocco from its safe list of countries from which the bloc allows non-essential travel, after a review by EU ambassadors on Friday.The move leaves 10 countries on the new list, which takes effect August 8, after ...

Air India Express tragedy: Kerala CM asks all govt agencies to take part in rescue operations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday directed all state government agencies to engage in the ongoing rescue operations at the Kozhikode airport after an Air India Express aircraft skidded off the runway while landing there killi...

AI Express flight overshot runway, no fire during landing: Aviation Ministry

The Air India Express flight from Dubai, with 190 people onboard, that met an accident at the Kozhikode airport Friday evening overshot the runway, but no fire was reported during its landing, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. Air India ...

U.S. pandemic worse than Mexico, Lopez Obrador says after travel warning

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the United States had greater problems from the coronavirus than his country, a day after the U.S. State Department urged citizens not to travel south of the border, citing high c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020