Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Honest, direct talks' only way forward to resolve Afghanistan crisis: Abdullah Abdullah

As Afghanistan government readies up to hold talks with Taliban, Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Chairman, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday said that the honest and direct talks are the only way forward to resolve the current crisis in war-torn Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:42 IST
'Honest, direct talks' only way forward to resolve Afghanistan crisis: Abdullah Abdullah
Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Chairman, Abdullah Abdullah. Image Credit: ANI

As Afghanistan government readies up to hold talks with Taliban, Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Chairman, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday said that the honest and direct talks are the only way forward to resolve the current crisis in war-torn Afghanistan. Speaking in the Loya Jirga, Abdullah said: "Those who think they can win through war are wrong and mistaken. I urge them to re-think. The only way forward for resolving the current crisis is through honest and direct talks. It is our religious and national obligation to put an end to the suffering of our people."

The Loya Jirga or grand assembly has opened in Afghanistan's capital to decide whether to release a final 400 Taliban prisoners. The release of prisoners is being considered as last hurdle into opening peace talks between the internationally-backed government and the Taliban under a peace deal between the terrorists and the United States. The Loya Jirga is being led by Abdullah Abdullah, who also served as the chef executive officer of Afghan government from 2014 to March 2020. Thousands of Afghan elders, community leaders, and politicians gathered to decide the fate of 400 Taliban terrorist.

The Afghan government has said that they have released over 4,600 Taliban prisoners, 400 less than the number decided during the US-Taliban deal. The government is hesitating to release the remaining prisoners due to their serious crime. "Releasing the Taliban prisoners was a difficult decision for the government, but it is even more difficult to decide about the remaining 400 prisoners. Hence, the Afghan leadership decided to call for the Jirga and consult you before making the final decision," Abdullah had tweeted.

Speaking during the Jirga, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Loya Jirga members have an important responsibility when it comes to the release of these prisoners, Tolo News reported. "Based on the Constitution, the release of these 400 prisoners is not within the authority of the president of Afghanistan. We have passed through major hurdles to reach this point, we have reached a very sensitive and critical moment. The holding of this Jirga demonstrates my commitment to the implementation of the Constitution," said Ghani in his opening remarks at the Loya Jirga. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

EU drops Morocco from safe country travel list

The European Union removed Morocco from its safe list of countries from which the bloc allows non-essential travel, after a review by EU ambassadors on Friday.The move leaves 10 countries on the new list, which takes effect August 8, after ...

Air India Express tragedy: Kerala CM asks all govt agencies to take part in rescue operations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday directed all state government agencies to engage in the ongoing rescue operations at the Kozhikode airport after an Air India Express aircraft skidded off the runway while landing there killi...

AI Express flight overshot runway, no fire during landing: Aviation Ministry

The Air India Express flight from Dubai, with 190 people onboard, that met an accident at the Kozhikode airport Friday evening overshot the runway, but no fire was reported during its landing, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. Air India ...

U.S. pandemic worse than Mexico, Lopez Obrador says after travel warning

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the United States had greater problems from the coronavirus than his country, a day after the U.S. State Department urged citizens not to travel south of the border, citing high c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020