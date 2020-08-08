Left Menu
Development News Edition

US economy facing deepest crisis since Great Depression

As the coronavirus cases continue to surge in the US, the economy is facing its deepest crisis since the Great Depression.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 13:42 IST
US economy facing deepest crisis since Great Depression
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As the coronavirus cases continue to surge in the US, the economy is facing its deepest crisis since the Great Depression. Citing a report by Pew Research, The Washington Post reported that the US citizens are growing more pessimistic about how their leaders have handled the virus and the nation's ability to contain it, which only digs a deeper hole for the economy.

The constant fear of virus resurgence has led to the business owners not opening their establishments. They fear that customers will not return if the establishments are opened or they will have to shut down again amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. While the bulk of the federal government aid for small businesses and unemployed has expired, Congress and President Trump have been unable to come to a deal on more relief, thus, adding to the uncertainty.

Economists believe that there is a heightened risk of backsliding. "Households and businesses are really fragile right now. This is not a recovery that we should be confident in," Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution and former head of the commission that investigated into the 2008 financial crisis, was quoted as saying.

"Government policy is not making it better right now. The policy is exacerbating uncertainty." The Washington Post reported that business investment fell to the lowest level in 68 years this spring and consumer spending has stalled in recent weeks.

"I've been calling this the 'lost year'...There are always business cycles, but this is unnatural. We just don't know what is going to happen," Gayle Brock, a small manufacturer outside Las Vegas, Nevada, was quoted as saying. The Washington Post reported that the Trump Administration on Friday celebrated news of another 1.8 million jobs returning in July, but it was the weakest rebound so far. Nearly 60 per cent of jobs that were lost amid the COVID-19 pandemic have not returned.

Currently, the US has reportedly only 5.4 million job openings, which is not nearly enough for the more than 30 million currently receiving unemployment benefits. "If we don't get something reasonable out of Washington quickly, this is going to get even worse. As the economy loses momentum, we're setting ourselves up for an even more vulnerable position economically, especially if there is a second wave," Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer at Guggenheim Investments, was quoted as saying.

Despite facing such a slump in the economy, Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic aide, has reiterated that this will be a quick "V-shaped" recovery. "This is a self-sustaining recovery and the job numbers are stronger than anyone thought possible," Kudlow was quoted as saying to the Fox Business. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

2022 World Cup is goal now but I will take it series by series: Jhulan Goswami

Indias premier pacer Jhulan Goswami will be 39 by the time the postponed Womens World Cup comes in 2022 but the leading wicket-taker in ODIs has not given up on competing in the mega event, saying she would try to stay in reckoning by perfo...

Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of AIE flight crash victims

The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died when an ill-fatedAir India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport here. At lea...

Orioles back to scoring, will continue series with Nationals

The Baltimore Orioles were reeling -- especially on offense -- as they arrived in Washington on Friday. Baltimores bats started the season just fine, but the offense fell apart this week in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlin...

Junior paddler Swastika Gosh facing financial crisis in Mumbai due to lockdown

World number five junior paddler Swastika Ghosh is facing acute financial crisis due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and her family is contemplating returning to her native place near here as they are struggling to even pay the room rent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020