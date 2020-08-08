Pompeo holds talks with foreign ministers on need for close coordination to counter COVID-19

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo discussed the importance of continued close coordination in response to the COVID-19 pandemic with the foreign ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, and the Republic of Korea. According to a press statement issued by the US Department of State on Friday, "Secretary Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of continued close coordination in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The leaders also discussed the importance of close cooperation to reopen the economies and counter disinformation, while simultaneously addressing the need for concerted efforts to prevent future pandemics. According to the latest global update by the Johns Hopkins University, a total of 19,381,455 people have tested positive of coronavirus and 721,409 people have succumbed to the disease so far. (ANI)