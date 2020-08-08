Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leaders of Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Maldives offer condolences to families of Kerala plane crash victims

The leaders of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Maldives have expressed sadness over the tragic crash of the Air India Express flight in Kerala that killed at least 18 people and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 14:28 IST
Leaders of Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Maldives offer condolences to families of Kerala plane crash victims
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The leaders of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Maldives have expressed sadness over the tragic crash of the Air India Express flight in Kerala that killed at least 18 people and offered condolences to the bereaved families. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Boeing 737 aircraft on a flight from Dubai to Kozhikode overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday evening. There were 184 passengers including 10 infants, 2 pilots and four cabin crew onboard the aircraft.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said he was shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic plane crash at Kozhikode. "On behalf of the Gov & People of Sri Lanka, I express my deepest condolences to bereaved families & wish the injured a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with the people of India at this hour of grief," he tweeted on Saturday.

"Saddened to learn of the Air India plane crash in Kerala state leading to loss of innocent lives. May Allah give strength to the bereaved families in their difficult hour," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted. The Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid also conveyed their condolences.

"Extremely saddened to hear of the Air India Express plane crash in Kerala on Friday evening. I offer my condolences to the families of those affected by this tragedy, and prayers for the ongoing recovery effort," Solih tweeted on Saturday. "Deeply saddened by the news of the tragic accident of Air India Express Aircraft at Kozhikode, Kerala... May the injured recover quickly. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Shahid tweeted.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Deeply shocked about tragic accident of Air India Express flight: Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Momen on Saturday expressed condolence to the families of victims of the Air India Express flight that crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport claiming at least 18 lives on Friday. Deeply shocked about the tragi...

USD 3.2 bn oil deal between Pak, Saudi expires; Islamabad urges renewal

Pakistan has not received the oil on deferred payments from Saudi Arabia since May as a deal signed between the two sides for provision of USD 3.2 billion worth of the fuel under the arrangement expired two months ago and Islamabad is still...

'US doesn't recognise Chinese Communist Party as legitimate system of governance'

A senior US diplomat has said the Donald Trump administration does not consider the Chinese Communist Party CCP as a legitimate system of governance. The Chinese Communist Party is saying they have a legitimate system for the rest of the wo...

England must take pressure off 'struggling' Buttler, feel ex-wicketkeepers

England players must endeavour to take the pressure off teammate Jos Buttler, who has been struggling behind the stumps in the ongoing Test against Pakistan, feel former wicketkeepers. Buttler dropped two catches and missed a stumping durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020