France set to launch aid conference for Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron's office has confirmed that an international aid conference will be organized on Sunday to support Lebanon after the deadly Beirut blast. Macron, who walked through the destroyed streets of Beirut during a visit to Lebanon on Thursday, promised that aid would not go into “corrupt hands” but to NGOs and the civilian population. The French president was the first foreign leader to visit in the wake of the devastating explosion.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:03 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron's office has confirmed that an international aid conference will be organized on Sunday to support Lebanon after the deadly Beirut blast. The videoconference, scheduled on Sunday at 12:00 GMT, will be co-hosted by France and the United Nations, Macron's office said.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he would participate in the conference that will also include other international leaders. Macron, who walked through the destroyed streets of Beirut during a visit to Lebanon on Thursday, promised that aid would not go into “corrupt hands” but to NGOs and the civilian population.

The French president was the first foreign leader to visit in the wake of the devastating explosion. France is the former colonial power in Lebanon..

