Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian man dies in US while trying to rescue three children from drowning

The man, identified as Manjeet Singh, was visiting Reedley Beach on Wednesday evening near his home in Fresno County when he saw the three children struggling in the Kings River, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday. One of the eight-year-old girls was underwater for about 15 minutes before she was pulled out, Ediger said.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:03 IST
Indian man dies in US while trying to rescue three children from drowning

A 29-year-old Sikh man died after he jumped into a river to rescue three children who were swept away in the US state of California, according to media reports. The man, identified as Manjeet Singh, was visiting Reedley Beach on Wednesday evening near his home in Fresno County when he saw the three children struggling in the Kings River, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday. Two eight-year-old girls and a 10-year-old boy were playing in the river when they were pulled under a bridge by the current, CNN quoted Reedley Police Department commander Mark Ediger as saying. Singh, who was at the river with his brother-in-law and other friends, removed his turban and attempted to use it as a rope to pull the children in but was quickly pulled under himself.

"He went in to try and help them and, unfortunately, went underwater fairly quickly and never came back up,” said Reedley Police Commander Marc Ediger. Singh was found unresponsive 40 minutes later, downriver. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Other bystanders were able to pull two of the children out to safety. One of the eight-year-old girls was underwater for about 15 minutes before she was pulled out, Ediger said. She was taken to Valley Children's Hospital in Fresno and as of Friday afternoon remained in critical condition and on life support. Singh moved to California from India two years ago. He had plans to start a trucking business and had been taking truck-driving lessons on Wednesday before visiting the river.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit's customised shoes part of Adidas' Superstar of Change campaign

Indias limited overs cricket teams vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be a part of sportswear giant Adidas SuperstarsofChange campaign with his concept of creative artwork of the world under the sea designed on a new brand of sneakers. The camp...

Enquiry into AIE plane crash should take into account maintenance issues caused by pay cuts: CPI MP

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday said that any enquiry into the Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode airport should take into account maintenance issues caused by pay cuts and certain other policy changes introduced by the national car...

AI plane crash: Two Indian expats thank God for missing flight at last moment

One may call it good luck, but for two Indian expats it was God who prevented them at the last minute from boarding the Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala, killing at least 18 people on board. According to Indias Civil Aviatio...

WRAPUP 2-Lebanese vent rage against their leaders after blast, plan demonstration

As Beirut mourns its dead and grapples with the scale of rebuilding after this weeks massive blast, some Lebanese angered by their governments response called on foreign states to topple their leaders and run the country.Activists planned t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020