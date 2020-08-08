Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 accused in ex-Nissan boss' escape denied release from jail

Talwani said a magistrate judge properly found the two men to be a risk of flight. “While the Taylors may well seek to remain in the United States to fight extradition through available legal channels, they have also shown a blatant disregard for such safeguards in the context of the Japanese legal system and have not established sufficiently that if they find their extradition fight difficult, they will not flaunt the rules of release on bail and flee the country,” Talwani wrote.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:31 IST
2 accused in ex-Nissan boss' escape denied release from jail
Talwani said a magistrate judge properly found the two men to be a risk of flight. Image Credit: Twitter (@carlosghosn)

Two American men wanted by Japan on charges that they helped sneak former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a box have again been denied release from a U.S. jail. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Friday rejected a bid to free Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, and his 27-year-old son, Peter Taylor, on bail while they fight their extradition to Japan. Talwani said a magistrate judge properly found the two men to be a risk of flight.

"While the Taylors may well seek to remain in the United States to fight extradition through available legal channels, they have also shown a blatant disregard for such safeguards in the context of the Japanese legal system and have not established sufficiently that if they find their extradition fight difficult, they will not flaunt the rules of release on bail and flee the country," Talwani wrote. An attorney for the Taylors declined to comment Saturday.

Their lawyers have said the men have no plans to flee and argue their health is at risk behind bars because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Taylors have been locked up in a Massachusetts jail since their arrest in May. Authorities say the Taylors helped smuggle Ghosn out of Japan on a private jet while he was on bail and awaiting trial on financial misconduct allegations. With former, the Nissan boss hid in a large box, the flight went first to Turkey, then to Lebanon, where Ghosn has citizenship but which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial, was subjected to unfair conditions in detention and was barred from meeting his wife under his bail conditions. Ghosn has denied allegations that he underreported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain. The Taylors have not denied helping Ghosn flee, but argue they can't be extradited. Among other things, they say that "bail jumping" is not a crime in Japan and, therefore, helping someone evade their bail conditions isn't a crime either.

In a court filing on Friday, federal prosecutors urged Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell to rule that the men can be legally extradited. The U.S. Secretary of State will make the final decision on whether they will be handed over to Japan. "The Taylors' alleged plot to smuggle Ghosn out of Japan was one of the most brazen and well-orchestrated escape acts in recent history, involving a dizzying array of luxury hotel meetups, fake personas, bullet train travel, and the chartering of a private jet," Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hassink wrote.

An extradition hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 28.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 810

Hanoi Vietnam Aug 9 ANIVNA Vietnam reported 21 more coronavirus cases on August 8 evening, taking the national count to 810, as per the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Of the new patients, 20 were linked to ...

US COVID-19 count nears 5 million

Moscow Russia, Aug 9 ANISputnik Another 58,173 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the United States on Friday, bringing the total past 4.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The first case of COVID-19 in the US was reporte...

Trump seems ready, willing to bypass lawmakers on virus aid

Ready and willing to bypass elected lawmakers, President Donald Trump seemed set to claim the power to suspend payroll taxes and extend expired unemployment benefits after negotiations with Congress on coronavirus rescue money collapsed. Th...

Bruins and Capitals clash for playoff seeding

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals each get one last chance to get on track before the start of the playoffs as they face off in the conclusion of Eastern Conference round-robin action Sunday afternoon at Toronto. The Bruins 0-2-0 an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020