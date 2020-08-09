Left Menu
Vietnam confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 810

Vietnam reported 21 more coronavirus cases on August 8 evening, taking the national count to 810, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 09-08-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 01:02 IST
Vietnam has to date reported 810 COVID-19 patients since the first case was detected in January. Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam reported 21 more coronavirus cases on August 8 evening, taking the national count to 810, as per the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Of the new patients, 20 were linked to the Da Nang outbreak, including 15 living in Da Nang, two in Quang Nam, two in Bac Giang, and one in Khanh Hoa.

The remainder was an imported case who has been put under quarantine upon arrival in Hanoi. Vietnam has to date reported 810 COVID-19 patients since the first case was detected in January. Of those, 317 returned to Vietnam from other countries and territories.

There are currently 166,521 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 6,929 at hospitals, 24,446 at other concentrated quarantine facilities and 135,146 at their homes. Of the total number of people who have contracted the virus, 395 or 48.8 per cent have made full recovery, and there have been 10 deaths. (ANI/VNA)

