U.S. record producer Detail charged with raping five women Grammy Award-winning producer Detail, who once worked with Beyonce, has been charged with raping five women and sexually assaulting a sixth, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Grammy Award-winning producer Detail, who once worked with Beyonce, has been charged with raping five women and sexually assaulting a sixth, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said on Thursday. Detail, whose birth name is Noel Fisher, was charged with assaulting the women multiple times between 2010 and 2018, the District Attorney's office said in a statement. Swapping shorts for thermals, 'I'm A Celebrity' moves to UK from Australia

British broadcaster ITV will this year hold its reality TV show "I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here" in a ruined English castle in winter instead of the heat of the Australian jungle, as COVID-19 restrictions make global travel all but impossible. Forcing a group of celebrities to take part in "Bushtucker Trials" to win food and avoid elimination, the programme has become a ratings winner for the commercial channel as contestants battle to win a public vote. AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it expects all its international theaters to resume operations in the next two to three weeks, while two-thirds or more of its U.S. theaters are set to reopen later this month. Movie theaters across the world were shuttered since mid-March when several countries imposed strict lockdowns and social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Gwyneth Paltrow stunned by derision over her 'conscious uncoupling' announcement

Gwyneth Paltrow says deciding to split with her first husband Chris Martin was painful enough, but nothing could have prepared her for the public mockery that greeted the announcement of their "conscious uncoupling." That was the phrase used by the "Shakespeare in Love" actress and the Coldplay frontman when they announced in 2014 that they were separating after 10 years of marriage, but hoped to remain close friends. 'Dirty Dancing' sequel in the works with original star Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey, the actress who starred opposite Patrick Swayze in romantic drama "Dirty Dancing," will appear in a sequel to the classic 1987 movie, the studio behind the film announced on Thursday. Grey also will serve as an executive producer on the film, which will be directed by "Warm Bodies" director Jonathan Levine, said Jon Feltheimer, chief executive of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. MTV's Video Music Awards drops plans for indoor show due to coronavirus

MTV has abandoned the idea of holding its Video Music Awards show at an indoor venue in New York because of the complications of the coronavirus epidemic. The VMA show on Aug. 30, which traditionally features live performances from music's biggest stars, will instead go ahead with some artists performing at outdoor locations, MTV and the Barclays Center arena said on Friday. R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service

Grammy-winning R&B star Lizzo has signed a deal to produce television programming for Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video streaming service, the singer announced on Thursday. The 32-year-old singer of "Good as Hell" and "Juice" had a breakout year in 2019 with hit songs and an appearance in the movie "Hustlers."

