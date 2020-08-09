Left Menu
COVID-19 tally in Russia increases by 5,189 to 887,536

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 5,189 to 887,536 in the last 24 hours, the response centre said on Sunday. Till now as many as 14,931 people have succumbed to the disease.

09-08-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], Aug 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 5,189 to 887,536 in the last 24 hours, the response centre said on Sunday. Till now as many as 14,931 people have succumbed to the disease. "In the last 24 hours, there have been 5,189 [newly] confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in 84 regions, including 1,382 detected cases (26.6%) without clinical implications," the centre said in a statement, adding that the total number of cases has risen to 887,536.

In another statement, the centre said, "We have confirmed 77 fatalities in the last 24 hours ... [Some] 14,931 people have died across Russia during the entire period [of the pandemic]." The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 0.6 per cent. (ANI/Sputnik)

