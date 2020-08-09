India sustained world food supply chain, continued export amid COVID-19: India in US

Indian Embassy in the US on Sunday said that India sustained world food supply chain and continued to export during COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the difficult time of Pandemic, India sustained world food supply chain and continued to export. Agricultural export during March-June 2020 increased by 23.24% compared to last year," Indian Embassy tweeted.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the launch of financing facility and release benefits under PM-KISAN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This modern infrastructure will go a long way in setting up agro-based industries. Under the self-reliant India campaign, a big plan has been made to take the famous products in every district to the market of the country and the world." (ANI)