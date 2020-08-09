COVID-19: Indian Army gifts 10 ventilators to Nepali Army

The Indian Army on Sunday gifted 10 ventilators to the Nepali Army to support its efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed 75 lives in the Himalayan nation. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the ventilators to Nepal Army chief Purna Chnadra Thapa during a ceremony at Nepali Army Headquarters on Sunday, the Indian mission said in a statement. The ventilators are designed for a broad range of applications to include advanced invasive or non-invasive respiratory support. Further, due to their compact nature, they are portable and handy in transportation of patients requiring intensive care, the statement said. The Indian Army has a long record of extending support to the Nepali Army as a first responder for humanitarian assistance and relief. The gifting of ventilators is part of this continued humanitarian cooperation between the two armies, it added

Ambassador Kwatra reaffirmed India’s commitment to provide all necessary help to the people of Nepal in prevailing over the pandemic that has claimed 75 lives and infected 22,972 others.