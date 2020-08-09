Six French tourists among eight people killed by gunmen in Niger, AFP reports
Six French tourists and two Nigeriens were killed by gunmen in Niger, AFP reported on Sunday, citing a local governor. The news agency quoted the governor of Tillaberi, Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella. An official in the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said they could not immediately confirm the report. There was no immediate response from the French foreign ministry or from the government in Niger.Reuters | Nigers | Updated: 09-08-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 20:50 IST
Six French tourists and two Nigeriens were killed by gunmen in Niger, AFP reported on Sunday, citing a local governor.
The news agency quoted the governor of Tillaberi, Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella. It said the attack took place in an area of Niger that is a habitat for the last herds of giraffe in west Africa. An official in the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said they could not immediately confirm the report.
There was no immediate response from the French foreign ministry or from the government in Niger.
