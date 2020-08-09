Governor says six French, two Nigeriens killed by armed bandits on motorbikes

The governor of Niger's Tillaberi region said on Sunday that six French citizens and two Nigeriens were killed by armed bandits on motorbikes around 65 km (40 miles) from the capital Niamey.

"They were intercepted and killed," Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella told Reuters.

"It was at a tourist site in Koure, around 65 km from the capital. There are giraffes at the park."