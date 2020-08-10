Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donors pledge 253 mln euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast

Up to Sunday's conference there had been an array of offers of immediate humanitarian support such as rescue teams and medical supplies. In a sign of the mistrust between Beirut and donors before the blast, debt default talks between the Lebanese government and International Monetary Fund had stalled in the absence of reforms.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 05:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 05:56 IST
Donors pledge 253 mln euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast

An emergency donor conference on Sunday for blast-stricken Lebanon raised pledges worth nearly 253 million euros ($298 million) for immediate humanitarian relief, the French presidency said.

Those commitments would not be conditional on political or institutional reform, President Emmanuel Macron's office said. There were also pledges made for longer-term support that would depend on changes brought in by the authorities, the Elysee Palace said. World powers promised not to fail the Lebanese people as the capital, Beirut, recovers from the massive explosion that killed 158 people and destroyed swathes of the city last Tuesday. Lebanon was already mired in political and financial crisis before the blast.

But foreign countries demanded transparency over how the aid is used, wary of writing blank cheques to a government viewed by its own people as deeply corrupt. Some are concerned about the influence of Iran through the Shi'ite group Hezbollah. The "assistance should be timely, sufficient and consistent with the needs of the Lebanese people ... and directly delivered to the Lebanese population, with utmost efficiency and transparency," the final communique stated.

Macron, who visited Beirut on Thursday, hosted the conference by video-link and in his opening remarks urged participating nations to put aside their differences and support the Lebanese people. The international response should be coordinated by the United Nations in Lebanon, he added.

The offer of assistance included support for an impartial, credible and independent inquiry into the blast. Public anger over the explosion has prompted some Lebanese to call for a revolt to topple their political leaders. "Our role is to be by their side," Macron said from his summer retreat on the French Riviera.

REFORMS President Donald Trump told the conference the United States was ready to continue providing aid to help the Lebanese, the White House said.

"The President called for calm in Lebanon and acknowledged the legitimate calls of peaceful protesters for transparency, reform and accountability," a White House statement said. Trump later said the United States would send additional planes loaded with medical supplies, food and water and would give substantial aid to Lebanon, though he declined to give a dollar figure.

"We haven't given a number, but it will be substantial. On a humanitarian basis, we have to do it," Trump told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey. The International Monetary Fund said it was willing to redouble efforts to help Lebanon after the devastating blast, but said all of the country's institutions needed to show willingness to carry out reforms.

In a statement to the conference, the IMF's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, laid out reforms expected, including steps to restore the solvency of public finances and the soundness of the financial system, and temporary safeguards to avoid continued capital outflows. The explosion gutted entire neighbourhoods, leaving 250,000 people homeless, razing businesses and destroying critical grain supplies.

Rebuilding Beirut will likely run into the billions of dollars. Economists forecast the blast could wipe up to 25% off of the country's GDP. Up to Sunday's conference there had been an array of offers of immediate humanitarian support such as rescue teams and medical supplies.

In a sign of the mistrust between Beirut and donors before the blast, debt default talks between the Lebanese government and International Monetary Fund had stalled in the absence of reforms. The communique said Lebanon's partners were ready to support the country's longer-term economic recovery if leaders committed fully to the changes expected by the Lebanese.

Many Lebanese say the blast, blamed on a huge store of ammonium nitrate, highlighted the negligence of a corrupt political elite. Protesters stormed government ministries in Beirut on Saturday and demonstrations erupted again on Sunday. ($1 = 0.8485 euros)

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK PM says schools must open in September; GCC unites to seek U.N. extension of Iran arms embargo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Blazers take down Sixers as Lillard scores 51

Damian Lillard poured in 51 points and added seven assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 124-121 victory over a Philadelphia 76ers squad that lost Joel Embiid to injury on Sunday night near Orlando. Carmelo Anthony recorded 20 poi...

Hong Kong police arrest 7 on suspicion of breaching new security law

Hong Kong police said on Monday they had arrested 7 people on suspicion of breaching the citys new national security law for offences including collusion with foreign powers. Police said the operation was still ongoing and further arrests p...

6 French citizens, 2 guides killed by gunmen at giraffe park

Unidentified gunmen killed six French aid workers and two Nigerien guides who were visiting a wildlife park east of Nigers capital early Sunday, authorities from both countries said. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolence...

Golf-Morikawa wins PGA Championship for first major title

American Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on Sunday to secure his first career major title.Morikawa shot a six-under-par 64 to reach 13 under on the week, two strokes better than overnight leader Dustin Johnson 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020