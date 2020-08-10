Left Menu
Development News Edition

Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building

A riot was again declared by authorities Sunday night in Portland when protesters marched to a police union building, blocked a road and set dumpster fires as officers work to quell nightly unrest in Oregon's largest city.

PTI | Portland | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:54 IST
Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building

A riot was again declared by authorities Sunday night in Portland when protesters marched to a police union building, blocked a road and set dumpster fires as officers work to quell nightly unrest in Oregon's largest city. The protest was over almost as soon as it began outside the Portland Police Association building — the same building where protesters were dispersed after a fire was started inside the offices the night before. Demonstrators Sunday night marched to the building from a park a few blocks away. The road was blocked with fencing, and flames were seen rising from dumpsters in the middle of the street.

The Portland Police Association is a labour union that represents members of the Portland Police Bureau. Police forced a couple hundred protesters away from the building, and live video showed several people being detained. It's unclear how many may have been arrested.

Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in the city for more than 70 days. Demonstrations this past week have been violent. Many in the city had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago.

Three officers were hurt, including two who were taken to a hospital, during the efforts to clear the crowd of several hundred people outside the union building late Saturday. The two hospitalized officers have since been released. Nine people were arrested during the protest, police said in a statement. Police arrested 24 people during demonstrations overnight Friday after they said people defied orders to disperse and threw rocks, frozen or hard-boiled eggs and commercial-grade fireworks at officers.

Some demonstrators filled pool noodles with nails and placed them in the road, causing extensive damage to a patrol vehicle, police said. Oregon State Police worked with Portland officers to clear the protesters. The gatherings this past week had been noticeably smaller than the crowds of thousands who turned out nightly for about two weeks in July to protest the presence of US agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the federal courthouse downtown.

The Portland Police Association building is located about 8 kilometres north of the federal courthouse..

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

56 prison inmates test positive for coronavirus in UP's Bareilly

At least 56 inmates of two prisons in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Reports of 51 inmates of central jail and five inmates of district jail have been found positive for COVID-19 District Survei...

UGC in SC questions decisions by Delhi, Maharashtra to cancel exams amid COVID-19 pandemic

The UGC in the Supreme Court on Monday questioned the decisions of Delhi and Maharashtra governments to cancel final year exams of state universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they were against the rules. Solicitor General Tushar M...

Tatum, Hayward lift Celtics past Magic in OT

Gordon Hayward scored 31 points and Jayson Tatum added 29 to lift the Boston Celtics to a 122-119 overtime victory over the Magic on Sunday near Orlando. Jaylen Brown collected 19 points and 12 rebounds for the third-place Celtics 47-23, wh...

AP govt unveils new Industrial Policy, identifies 10 thrust areas to propel economic growth

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday unveiled its new Industrial Policy 2020-23 identifying 10 thrust areas to propel economic growth, with manufacturing as the high priority sector that would create large scale employment. The government h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020