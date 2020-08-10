Left Menu
5 killed, 10 injured in Pakistan blast

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion at Mall Road area in Chaman city of Pakistan's Balochistan province on Monday.

ANI | Chaman | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 13:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion at Mall Road area in Chaman city of Pakistan's Balochistan province on Monday. Security sources said the dead bodies and injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital, Geo News reported. An additional contingent of police officers arrived at the spot to initiate a probe into the blast, Geo News reported.

The explosives were installed on a motorcycle parked in an area and detonated by a remote-controlled device, as per Chaman Station House Officer (SHO). According to eyewitnesses, motorcycles and cars parked in the area suffered damage due to the intensity of the explosion. (ANI)

