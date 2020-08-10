Left Menu
Development News Edition

Montenegro hopes Russians can salvage its tourist season

Beaches along Montenegro's Adriatic coast, normally packed with tourists in August, were largely empty last week in a sign of how badly the coronavirus is hurting the country's economy.

Reuters | Budva | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:21 IST
Montenegro hopes Russians can salvage its tourist season
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Beaches along Montenegro's Adriatic coast, normally packed with tourists in August, were largely empty last week in a sign of how badly the coronavirus is hurting the country's economy. Revenues from the summer tourist season are expected to drop by around 90% from 280 million euros ($330 million) in 2019. Tourism accounts for more than 20% of Montenegro's economy.

In the coastal resort of Budva, patrons in cafes were few and far between. Krsto Niklanovic gazed at the sea from his restaurant's empty terrace. "The turnover now is at about 12% compared to the same date last year," Niklanovic told Reuters on Sunday.

To salvage the season, Montenegro last week opened its borders to Russians, who normally make up a third of the 2.6 million tourists visiting annually. Russia must still adopt reciprocal measures before its tourists start arriving. Ties between Podgorica and the Kremlin soured after Montenegro joined NATO in 2016, but Russians still own around a third of all the foreign companies and real estate in the country.

Zeljka Radak-Kukavicic, head of Montenegro's Tourist Organisation, said the arrival of the Russians would help. "I believe ... we will manage ... to at least minimize the effects of the previous seven months," she said.

Montenegro in March closed borders, airports and seaports, and banned public gatherings and outdoor activities. Prime Minister Dusko Markovic declared the country coronavirus-free on May 25, but cases rebounded in mid-June. So far, 3,618 of Montenegro's 620,000 people have caught COVID-19 and 64 have died, far less than elsewhere in the region.

Zarko Radulovic, co-owner of the Montenegro Stars hotel chain, said an increase in cases could ruin hopes for a recovery this season. "If there are 300 (more) ill, God forbid, everything goes down the drain," he said.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

55 years after riots, Watts neighborhood still bears scars

There were no fires this time in Watts. There was no looting, no shooting and no National Guard troops patrolling. Protesters filled the streets around the country in late May and June following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floy...

EXPLAINER-Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights Windows maker's history with China

Microsoft Corp has emerged as the most likely buyer of the U.S. operations of TikTok, the popular Chinese short-video app that U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to effectively ban on national security grounds. A deal would be in line...

Athletics can grow further in post COVID-19 world: Coe

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Monday claimed that more people took to running to stay fit during the coronavirus-forced lockdown, something his sport can capitalize on once the world is back to being normal. Coe said athletics ...

Games-OCA moves postponed Asian Beach Games to April 2021

The sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, which was postponed from this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held from April 2-10 in 2021 at the same venue, the Olympic Council of Asia said on Monday. The Games was sche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020